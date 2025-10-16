Trump to speak with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

World News
16-10-2025 | 10:43
High views
Trump to speak with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit
Trump to speak with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Donald Trump will speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday, the White House said, one day before the U.S president holds talks in Washington with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump has grown more hostile towards Moscow in recent months, showing mounting frustration with Putin, while expressing sympathy for Ukraine as it fights against Russia's 2022 invasion.


AFP
 

