Russia: Any Ukraine peace deal must address root causes of the conflict

World News
20-10-2025 | 02:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia: Any Ukraine peace deal must address root causes of the conflict
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia: Any Ukraine peace deal must address root causes of the conflict

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that any peace agreement for Ukraine must address the root causes of the conflict to ensure a lasting settlement, the state-owned TASS news agency reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told the agency, “We are talking about the root causes of the conflict not to prolong it, but precisely so that the outcome is solid, long-term, and guarantees peace.”

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

peace

address

causes

conflict

LBCI Next
French Justice Minister says Louvre jewel theft a “serious security failure” for France
Trump: Gaza ceasefire remains in effect
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-02

Putin says any Ukraine deal must not compromise Russia's security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-11

Bassil: FPM rejects any infringement on powers of both the President and the PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-21

The art of remembering: Lebanon’s memorials and the existential question of peace

LBCI
World News
2025-09-04

Russia says will not discuss foreign troops in Ukraine 'in any format'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:08

France to boost security around museums after Louvre heist

LBCI
World News
07:02

US Vice President Vance to arrive in Israel on Tuesday, Israeli Airports Authority says

LBCI
World News
06:17

EU states agree to end Russian gas imports by end 2027

LBCI
Middle East News
06:08

Kremlin says will strengthen relations with Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-28

Two Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:08

France to boost security around museums after Louvre heist

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-10-06

OpenAI places huge order for AMD chips in multi-year partnership

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-18

Lebanon’s health minister clears Tannourine water after contamination concerns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:52

UNIFIL, Lebanese Army conduct joint training to boost operational readiness

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Americans push back: "No Kings" protests challenge Trump's leadership style

LBCI
World News
09:24

Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Gaza ceasefire on the brink: Trump plan faces rising tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More