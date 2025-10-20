EU states agree to end Russian gas imports by end 2027

20-10-2025 | 06:17
EU states agree to end Russian gas imports by end 2027
EU states agree to end Russian gas imports by end 2027

EU countries on Monday agreed to phase out remaining gas imports from Russia by the end of 2027, breaking a dependency the bloc has struggled to end despite Moscow's war on Ukraine.

Energy ministers meeting in Luxembourg approved a plan by the European Commission to phase out both pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Russia, subject to approval by the bloc's parliament.

AFP

