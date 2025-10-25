Russian aerial attack on Kyiv kills one, injures ten, officials say

25-10-2025 | 04:26
Russian aerial attack on Kyiv kills one, injures ten, officials say
Russian aerial attack on Kyiv kills one, injures ten, officials say

One person was killed and ten others were injured in the capital Kyiv after Russian missiles and drones hit sites in Ukraine overnight, the head of the Kyiv city military administration said on Saturday.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the attack resulted in broken windows, damaged cars, and a crater in the courtyard of a residential building," Tymur Tkachenko said in a post on Telegram about the damage in Kyiv.

The attacks also set off multiple fires and damaged a kindergarten, he added.

Ukraine's air force downed four of nine missiles and 50 of 62 drones launched in the attacks across Ukraine, it said in a separate statement posted on Telegram.

The air force reported five direct missile hits and 12 drone hits on 11 sites around the country.

Reuters
 

World News

Ukraine

Kyiv

Russia

Missiles

