UN Security Council condemns RSF assault on Sudan's al-Fashir
World News
30-10-2025 | 11:39
UN Security Council condemns RSF assault on Sudan's al-Fashir
The United Nations Security Council on Thursday condemned an assault by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on al-Fashir in Sudan's North Darfur, expressing grave concern in a statement "at the heightened risk of large-scale atrocities, including ethnically motivated atrocities."
Reuters
World News
United Nations
Security Council
Rapid Support Forces
Sudan
