US says not considering strikes on Venezuela

World News
31-10-2025 | 12:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US says not considering strikes on Venezuela
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US says not considering strikes on Venezuela

President Donald Trump said Friday he is not considering strikes on Venezuela, which fears a major U.S. military buildup in the region is aimed at regime change in Caracas.

"No," Trump responded when asked by a journalist aboard Air Force One about reports that he was considering such strikes.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Strikes

Venezuela

LBCI Next
Sudan's RSF says arrests fighters accused of abuses in El-Fasher
Vance says US nuclear arsenal needs testing to ensure proper functioning
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-25

US 'fabricating' a war: Venezuela's Maduro on military deployment

LBCI
World News
2025-09-19

US waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean, Venezuela says

LBCI
World News
2025-10-10

Nobel winner says Venezuela counts on Trump to bring freedom

LBCI
World News
2025-09-07

UK PM says latest Russia strikes on Ukraine show Putin 'not serious about peace'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:54

UN Security Council backs Morocco's plan for W. Sahara autonomy

LBCI
World News
15:09

US backs repeal of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, State Department says

LBCI
World News
12:17

Trump says US, Canada will not restart trade talks

LBCI
World News
12:13

Trump says US will conduct nuclear tests if other countries do

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-30

Israeli army releases videos of airstrikes on Mahmoudiyeh, claims infrastructure violates Israel-Lebanon agreements

LBCI
World News
15:09

US backs repeal of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, State Department says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15

Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:49

Ceasefire breaches: Israel reviews Lebanon strategy amid concerns over Hezbollah and Lebanese Army

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Hezbollah’s Qassem urges unity, calls for army support against Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah member' in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:49

Ceasefire breaches: Israel reviews Lebanon strategy amid concerns over Hezbollah and Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

Drone strike hits industrial city in Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Sources to LBCI: President Aoun urged army to respond to Israeli violations, calls for activation of monitoring committee

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

President Aoun meets German FM: Lebanon ready for negotiations to end Israeli occupation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:31

Fuel prices in Lebanon rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Expatriate voting plan ignites tensions in Lebanon’s cabinet and parliament — the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More