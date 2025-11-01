Female suspect, 38, charged in Louvre heist: AFP

World News
01-11-2025 | 10:26
High views
Female suspect, 38, charged in Louvre heist: AFP
0min
Female suspect, 38, charged in Louvre heist: AFP

A 38-year-old woman arrested this week, along with four other people over the unprecedented jewel heist at the Louvre on Saturday, appeared before a magistrate who will decide whether to detain her.

The suspect, who lives in the northern La Courneuve suburb of Paris, has been charged with complicity in organised theft and criminal conspiracy with a view to committing a crime.

AFP

World News

France

Arrest

Jewel

Heist

Louvre

Tanzania President Hassan wins election with 97.66% of vote: Commission
UN Security Council backs Morocco's plan for W. Sahara autonomy
