Trump says will take legal action against BBC in coming days

15-11-2025 | 02:18
Trump says will take legal action against BBC in coming days
Trump says will take legal action against BBC in coming days

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Saturday that he intends to take legal action against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in the coming days.

The BBC issued a personal apology to Trump on Thursday over an edit it made to one of his speeches, but maintained that there is no legal basis for a lawsuit over a documentary his lawyers have described as false and defamatory.

