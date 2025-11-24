Putin and Erdoğan to hold phone call on Ukrainian peace efforts

24-11-2025 | 04:57
Putin and Erdoğan to hold phone call on Ukrainian peace efforts

The Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will speak by phone on Monday.

Erdoğan said on Sunday that he would call Putin to discuss peace efforts in Ukraine, adding that he would request the reactivation of an agreement for safe passage of grain through the Black Sea.

