EU chief speaks with Zelensky ahead of European meeting on Ukraine plan

EU chief Antonio Costa said Monday he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of an emergency meeting of European Union leaders to discuss the updated plan for Ukraine.



"Spoke with President Zelensky ahead of this morning’s informal EU leaders’ meeting on Ukraine peace efforts, to get his assessment of the situation," Costa, president of the European Council, said on X.



"A united and coordinated EU position is key in ensuring a good outcome of peace negotiations -- for Ukraine and for Europe," he said ahead of the meeting to be held on the sidelines of a summit in Angola.



AFP