US judge dismisses case against ex-FBI chief James Comey

World News
24-11-2025 | 13:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US judge dismisses case against ex-FBI chief James Comey
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US judge dismisses case against ex-FBI chief James Comey

A federal judge on Monday dismissed the criminal case brought against former FBI director James Comey, a prominent foe of President Donald Trump.

The judge also tossed out the indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James, another Trump critic, on the grounds that the prosecutor who brought the charges was unlawfully appointed.

AFP

World News

United States

FBI

James Comey

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
Putin and Erdoğan to hold phone call on Ukrainian peace efforts
Oil falls as Ukrainian peace talks near a possible resolution
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04

Military plans: Israel dismisses diplomatic path with Lebanon, weighs escalation against Hezbollah

LBCI
World News
2025-09-16

No information in files that Epstein trafficked women to others: FBI chief

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16

Turkey puts ex-disaster chief in charge of Gaza aid, in sign of big new role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-15

Israel revives Elias Hasrouni's case with new accusation against Hezbollah’s Unit 121 — the details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:19

Sudan's RSF paramilitaries declare unilateral three-month ceasefire

LBCI
World News
13:37

US pressed Ukraine to accept deal at Geneva talks: AFP

LBCI
World News
13:02

Trump touts 'extremely strong' US-China relations after Xi call

LBCI
World News
10:26

Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-06

Israel keeps northern front open as pressure builds on Lebanon over Hezbollah’s weapons—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 8 revealed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-17

Lebanon moves to file Security Council complaint over Israeli wall breach along Blue Line

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12

Hamas will not govern post-war Gaza: Hamas source close to negotiating committee

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Rabih Khalife tells LBCI: Lebanon is facing water scarcity, this year is exceptional

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?

LBCI
Middle East News
14:23

Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:21

Netanyahu: Lebanon must fulfill its commitments and disarm Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:30

Iran's Ali Larijani reacts to Tabatabai’s killing, sends condolences to Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:46

Iran condemns Israel’s killing of Hezbollah military commander Tabatabai

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More