Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
21
o
US judge dismisses case against ex-FBI chief James Comey
World News
24-11-2025 | 13:51
US judge dismisses case against ex-FBI chief James Comey
A federal judge on Monday dismissed the criminal case brought against former FBI director James Comey, a prominent foe of President Donald Trump.
The judge also tossed out the indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James, another Trump critic, on the grounds that the prosecutor who brought the charges was unlawfully appointed.
AFP
World News
United States
FBI
James Comey
Donald Trump
Next
Putin and Erdoğan to hold phone call on Ukrainian peace efforts
Oil falls as Ukrainian peace talks near a possible resolution
Previous
