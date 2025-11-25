Kyiv calls Russian attack Putin's 'terrorist response' to US proposals

25-11-2025 | 03:18
Kyiv calls Russian attack Putin's 'terrorist response' to US proposals
Kyiv calls Russian attack Putin's 'terrorist response' to US proposals

Ukraine on Tuesday said a Russian overnight attack on the capital Kyiv that killed six people was Moscow's "terrorist response" to diplomatic efforts to find an end to the war.

Russian President Vladimir "Putin gave his terrorist response to the United States' and President (Donald) Trump's peace proposals. With a barrage of missiles and drones against Ukraine," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said on social media.


AFP
 

