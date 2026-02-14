News
Putin is a 'slave to war': Zelensky
World News
14-02-2026 | 06:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin is a 'slave to war': Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin was a "slave to war."
"No one in Ukraine believes (Putin) will ever let our people go, but he will not let other European nations go either, because he cannot let go of the very idea of war. He may see himself as a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war," Zelensky said.
AFP
World News
Putin
Russia
Ukraine
War
Zelensky
