IMF, Ukraine reach staff-level deal on $8.2 billion arrangement
World News
26-11-2025 | 14:58
IMF, Ukraine reach staff-level deal on $8.2 billion arrangement
The International Monetary Fund said Wednesday that staff have reached a deal with Ukrainian authorities on a new $8.2 billion arrangement, as the country still reels from Russia's invasion.
"Russia's war continues to take a heavy toll on Ukraine's people and its economy," the IMF said in a statement. "The authorities nevertheless remain steadfast in their resolve to maintain macroeconomic stability, and to restore debt sustainability and external viability."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
reach
staff-level
billion
arrangement
Next
EU will back Ukraine 'every step of way' until peace: von der Leyen
Latest Ukraine draft deal 'significantly better' for Kyiv: Senior official to AFP
Previous
Related Articles
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas says working to overcome obstacles to reach deal meeting Palestinians’ aspirations
Hamas says working to overcome obstacles to reach deal meeting Palestinians’ aspirations
Middle East News
Syrian army and SDF reach ceasefire deal in Aleppo city following clashes
World News
US government shutdown begins after Congress fails to reach deal
Middle East News
Iran, European powers struggle to reach deal over return of UN sanctions
Recommended For You
World News
Two National Guard troops shot near White House 'critically wounded': Trump
World News
Suspect in Washington shooting in custody: City police
World News
Two National Guard members shot in Washington: US Homeland Security Secretary
World News
France's Macron to visit China next week: Presidency
Our visitors readings
News Bulletin Reports
A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal
Lebanon News
Lebanon’s Interior Minister meets UN officials to discuss security and humanitarian support
Lebanon News
Despite security concerns, foreign visitors arrive for Pope Leo XIV’s Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
Lebanon seeks World Bank assessment for possible power link with Cyprus: Energy Minister
Videos
Lebanon News
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
News Bulletin Reports
New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons
Lebanon News
Lebanon, Cyprus sign maritime demarcation deal, paving way for possible energy exploration
Lebanon News
Lebanon seeks World Bank assessment for possible power link with Cyprus: Energy Minister
News Bulletin Reports
Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps
Lebanon News
PM Salam: Restoring state confidence, addressing Israel withdrawal, reforms, and upcoming elections
Lebanon News
Israeli Channel 7 cites Katz: We do not trust Hezbollah to disarm voluntarily
News Bulletin Reports
A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal
Lebanon News
Israeli forces conduct excavation works inside Lebanese territory near Houla
