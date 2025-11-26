IMF, Ukraine reach staff-level deal on $8.2 billion arrangement

26-11-2025 | 14:58
IMF, Ukraine reach staff-level deal on $8.2 billion arrangement
IMF, Ukraine reach staff-level deal on $8.2 billion arrangement

The International Monetary Fund said Wednesday that staff have reached a deal with Ukrainian authorities on a new $8.2 billion arrangement, as the country still reels from Russia's invasion.

"Russia's war continues to take a heavy toll on Ukraine's people and its economy," the IMF said in a statement. "The authorities nevertheless remain steadfast in their resolve to maintain macroeconomic stability, and to restore debt sustainability and external viability."

AFP
 

EU will back Ukraine 'every step of way' until peace: von der Leyen
Latest Ukraine draft deal 'significantly better' for Kyiv: Senior official to AFP
