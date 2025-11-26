News
Two National Guard troops shot near White House 'critically wounded': Trump
World News
26-11-2025 | 15:38
Two National Guard troops shot near White House 'critically wounded': Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday two National Guard troops shot blocks from the White House in downtown Washington were in a critical condition.
"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," Trump posted on Truth Social.
World News
National
Guard
troops
White
House
'critically
wounded':
Trump
