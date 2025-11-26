Two National Guard troops shot near White House 'critically wounded': Trump

World News
26-11-2025 | 15:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Two National Guard troops shot near White House &#39;critically wounded&#39;: Trump
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Two National Guard troops shot near White House 'critically wounded': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday two National Guard troops shot blocks from the White House in downtown Washington were in a critical condition.
"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," Trump posted on Truth Social.
AFP
 

World News

National

Guard

troops

White

House

'critically

wounded':

Trump

LBCI Next
EU will back Ukraine 'every step of way' until peace: von der Leyen
Latest Ukraine draft deal 'significantly better' for Kyiv: Senior official to AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:15

Two National Guard members shot in Washington: US Homeland Security Secretary

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

Netanyahu says Trump 'greatest friend' Israel ever had in the White House

LBCI
World News
2025-10-10

White House says Nobel Trump snub was 'politics over peace'

LBCI
World News
2025-11-22

Trump lavishes praise on New York's mayor-elect Mamdani at warm White House meeting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:25

Suspect in Washington shooting in custody: City police

LBCI
World News
15:15

Two National Guard members shot in Washington: US Homeland Security Secretary

LBCI
World News
14:58

IMF, Ukraine reach staff-level deal on $8.2 billion arrangement

LBCI
World News
11:10

France's Macron to visit China next week: Presidency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-18

Israeli airstrike hits outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh Camp in Sidon, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-11-11

Canada's G7 summit to tackle peace in Ukraine and Middle East

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Lebanon, Cyprus sign maritime demarcation deal, paving way for possible energy exploration

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Lebanon seeks World Bank assessment for possible power link with Cyprus: Energy Minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

PM Salam: Restoring state confidence, addressing Israel withdrawal, reforms, and upcoming elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Israeli Channel 7 cites Katz: We do not trust Hezbollah to disarm voluntarily

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

FM Rajji criticizes Iran’s Araghchi over Hezbollah remarks, defends national sovereignty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More