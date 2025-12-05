Vessel off Yemen reports exchange of fire with small crafts, British Maritime agency says

05-12-2025 | 03:14
Vessel off Yemen reports exchange of fire with small crafts, British Maritime agency says

A vessel located 15 nautical miles west of Yemen reported an exchange of fire after sighting about 15 small craft at a range of 1–2 cables, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Friday.

The vessel said the craft later left the area and that it remains on high alert.

The ship's master reported the crew was safe and that it is continuing to its next port of call.

Reuters

World News

Yemen

United Kingdom

UKMTO

