Zelensky says Kyiv has no right to cede land to Russia

08-12-2025 | 13:55



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Kyiv had no legal or moral right to give up land to Russia in any deal aimed at ending Moscow's nearly four-year invasion.

"Do we envision ceding territories? We have no legal right to do so, under Ukrainian law, our constitution, and international law. And we don't have any moral right either," Zelensky said in an online press conference.

AFP

