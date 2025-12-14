Ten killed in Australia Bondi Beach shooting on Jewish holiday, two in custody

14-12-2025 | 05:17

Ten killed in Australia Bondi Beach shooting on Jewish holiday, two in custody

Ten people were killed and around a dozen wounded when gunmen opened fire during a Jewish holiday event at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday, Australian officials said.

New South Wales police said two people had been taken into custody, and the Australian Broadcasting Corp said one of at least two gunmen was among those killed.

Around a dozen people were taken to local hospitals after the shooting, a New South Wales ambulance spokesperson said.



Reuters 
 

Two US soldiers, one interpreter killed in Syria, Pentagon says
LBCI Previous

