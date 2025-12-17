Coming days crucial for keeping Ukraine funded: EU chief

17-12-2025 | 04:37



EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the bloc must take a decision on financing Ukraine at a crunch summit this week, with leaders under pressure to agree a plan to use frozen Russian assets.

"There is no more important act of European defense than supporting Ukraine's defense. The next days will be a crucial step for securing this, it is up to us to choose how we fund Ukraine's fight," von der Leyen told EU lawmakers.



