Trump tells Axios war in Iran will end soon, 'practically nothing left' to target

11-03-2026 | 10:58
Trump tells Axios war in Iran will end soon, 'practically nothing left' to target

U.S. President Donald Trump told Axios on Wednesday that there's "practically nothing left" to target in Iran ⁠and that the war there will end "soon."

"Little this and that... Any time I want it to end, it will end," Trump said during a ‌brief ⁠phone interview.

The conflict began nearly two weeks ago with strikes on ⁠Iran by the U.S. and Israel aimed at dismantling ⁠Iran's military capabilities and nuclear program.

Reuters

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

Israel

