UN chief Guterres urges maximum restraint in Yemen after separatist advance
World News
17-12-2025 | 11:34
UN chief Guterres urges maximum restraint in Yemen after separatist advance
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday urged all parties in Yemen to exercise maximum restraint after an advance by southern separatists that risks rekindling a 10-year-old civil war after a long lull.
He also said the operating environment had become untenable in the areas held by the Houthi movement - Yemen's capital Sanaa and the heavily populated northwest.
Reuters
World News
United Nations
Antonio Guterres
Yemen
