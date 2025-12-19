Attacks at Taipei metro stations injure eight people: Taiwan PM

Attacks at two metro station in Taipei on Friday injured at least eight people, including three who suffered cardiac arrest, Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai said.



Cho told reporters that a suspect in the attacks, which involved smoke grenades and stabbing, had fallen off a building and was also in a state of cardiac arrest. The motive was not immediately clear.



"Unfortunately, three people in the two locations are currently in a state of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, and another five people have suffered injuries from stab wounds and blunt force trauma to various parts of their bodies," Cho said.



