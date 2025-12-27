Zelensky to speak with EU allies before Trump meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak by video with EU allies at a stopover in Canada before meeting President Donald Trump, he said on Saturday as he headed to the United States.



"We are currently on a flight to Florida, the United States. On the way, we will make a stop in Canada. I will have a meeting with Canada's Prime Minister, (Mark) Carney. Together, we plan to speak online with European leaders," Zelensky told journalists on a messenger app.



AFP