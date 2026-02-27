Afghans fear further escalation after Pakistani airstrikes shake Kabul

27-02-2026 | 07:00
Afghans fear further escalation after Pakistani airstrikes shake Kabul
0min
Afghans fear further escalation after Pakistani airstrikes shake Kabul

Pakistani airstrikes hit a weapons depot on the western outskirts of Kabul overnight, triggering hours of secondary explosions that rattled homes across the Afghan capital and left residents fearing further violence.

The strikes were part of a sharp escalation between Pakistan and Afghanistan's Taliban authorities, with the once-close allies also trading cross-border attacks and Pakistan describing the situation as open conflict.

Video verified by Reuters showed thick plumes of black smoke rising above Darulaman, a residential neighborhood in western Kabul that also houses several government and military compounds, as a blaze engulfed part of the depot and repeated flashes lit up the night sky when ammunition ignited inside.

Residents said the bombardment began shortly after midnight.



Reuters
 

Afghanistan

Escalation

Pakistan

Airstrikes

Kabul

US envoy Barrack meets Iraq's ex-prime minister Maliki: Reuters
Iran FM says 'good progress' in talks with US
