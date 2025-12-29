Macron says Kyiv allies to meet in Paris early January

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that Kyiv's allies would meet in Paris next month to discuss security guarantees as part of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.



"We will bring together the countries of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris in early January to finalize each one's concrete contributions," Macron said on X after speaking with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump.



AFP