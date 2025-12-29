Ukraine will lift martial law when war ends and after it gets security guarantees: Zelensky

Kyiv will lift martial law when the war with Russia ends and after it receives security guarantees from the West, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday.



"First of all, we all want the war to end, and only then will martial law be lifted. That is the only way. However, the lifting of martial law will occur at the moment when Ukraine obtains security guarantees," Zelensky told journalists.



"Without security guarantees, this war cannot be considered truly over. We cannot acknowledge that it has ended, because with such a neighbour there remains a risk of renewed aggression."



AFP