US military says Russian-flagged oil tanker seized in North Atlantic

The United States military on Wednesday announced the seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic for sanctions violations, bringing an end to a multi-week pursuit by American forces.



The seizure of the ship, which evaded being boarded near Venezuela, was a joint operation between the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. military personnel, the U.S. European Command, which is responsible for the region, said in a post on X.



AFP