US says it seized another tanker that tried to break Venezuela blockade

The United States said Friday it seized another tanker that tried to break an American naval blockade aimed at preventing sanctioned oil from departing Venezuela, the fifth ship apprehended in recent weeks.



The Olina was "another 'ghost fleet' tanker ship suspected of carrying embargoed oil" and was seized after it "departed Venezuela attempting to evade U.S. forces," Homeland Security Chief Kristi Noem said in a post on X.



AFP



