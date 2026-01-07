News
US military announces new seizure of sanctioned tanker in Caribbean
World News
07-01-2026 | 09:36
US military announces new seizure of sanctioned tanker in Caribbean
The U.S. military on Wednesday announced the seizure of a sanctioned tanker ship in the Caribbean Sea, the second vessel taken by American forces that day.
U.S. personnel "apprehended a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker without incident. The interdicted vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea," U.S. Southern Command, which is responsible for the area, said in a post on X.
AFP
World News
United States
Military
Caribbean Sea
