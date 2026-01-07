Yemen separatists accuse Saudi of 'arbitrarily' detaining visiting delegation

07-01-2026 | 13:16
Yemen separatists accuse Saudi of &#39;arbitrarily&#39; detaining visiting delegation
Yemen separatists accuse Saudi of 'arbitrarily' detaining visiting delegation

Yemen's separatists on Wednesday accused Saudi Arabia of arbitrarily detaining a senior delegation that travelled to Riyadh for talks following clashes in the country's south.

"More than 50 STC officials have been arbitrarily detained and taken to an unknown location by the Saudis. We call on their immediate release and put the onus on Saudi Arabia for their safety," the Southern Transitional Council said in a statement.

Yemen separatist leader fled to UAE: Saudi-led coalition
