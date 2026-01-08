Australia to hold royal commission inquiry into Bondi Beach shooting

08-01-2026 | 00:56
Australia to hold royal commission inquiry into Bondi Beach shooting
Australia to hold royal commission inquiry into Bondi Beach shooting

Australia will hold a royal commission into the mass shooting that killed 15 people at Bondi Beach, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday as he faced public demands for answers.

"I've repeatedly said that our government's priority is to promote unity and social cohesion. And this is what Australia needs to heal," he told reporters as he announced the high-powered federal inquiry.

