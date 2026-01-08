US attack in Venezuela left 100 dead, minister says

The U.S. attack that led to Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's capture in Caracas left 100 people dead and dozens more wounded, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said Wednesday.



"So far -- and I mean so far -- there are 100 dead and a similar number of wounded. The attack on our country was terrible," Cabello said on state television.



The minister added that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were injured in the seizure but were "recovering." Both were seen walking on their own power during a New York court arraignment this week.



AFP



