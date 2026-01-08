Venezuela releasing 'large number' of prisoners: Top lawmaker

World News
08-01-2026 | 12:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Venezuela releasing &#39;large number&#39; of prisoners: Top lawmaker
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Venezuela releasing 'large number' of prisoners: Top lawmaker

Venezuelan authorities are releasing a "large number" of prisoners, some of them foreigners, five days after the ouster of authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro, parliament speaker Jorge Rodriguez said Thursday.

Rodriguez said the government will immediately release "a significant number of Venezuelan and foreign nationals."


AFP
 

World News

Venezuela

Prisoners

Lawmaker

Maduro

Macron accuses US of 'turning away' from allies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-04

Large part of Maduro's security team killed in US action-Venezuela: Defense minister

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-09

'Shockingly high' number of Gaza children still acutely malnourished after truce: UN

LBCI
World News
2025-10-13

Rubio calls for 'immediate release' of 700 Cuban political prisoners

LBCI
World News
2026-01-03

Venezuela's 'hour of freedom' has arrived: Opposition leader Machado

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:20

Macron accuses US of 'turning away' from allies

LBCI
World News
07:10

Pope Leo urges Catholic cardinals to create more inclusive Church

LBCI
World News
05:24

Spanish PM open to sending troops to maintain peace 'in Palestine'

LBCI
World News
03:38

Trump says US oversight of Venezuela could last years, NYT reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-23

Maduro says Trump would be 'better off' focusing on US rather than Venezuela

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-25

Houthi media says Israeli strike targeted Yemen detention facility

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Pursuing the missing billions: BDL expands legal offensive to restore deposits

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:27

Lebanon’s central bank moves to reclaim misused funds, governor says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Hali Rahbani, son of legendary singer Fairuz, dies at 68

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:27

Lebanon’s central bank moves to reclaim misused funds, governor says

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:01

Lebanon's army says first phase of weapons consolidation plan achieved, warns Israeli violations hamper operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Lebanon to sign Block 8 seismic survey deal, consortium may decide on drilling after surveys

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:24

Iran’s FM heads political, economic delegation to Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
05:41

Israel says Lebanon army's efforts to disarm Hezbollah 'far from sufficient'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Iranian FM Araghchi arrives in Beirut, says Iran ready for any scenario

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Disarmament dispute: Israel rejects Lebanon's assessment of Hezbollah disarmament south of Litani

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More