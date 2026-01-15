News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Macron convenes emergency meeting to discuss Greenland, Iran
World News
15-01-2026 | 03:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Macron convenes emergency meeting to discuss Greenland, Iran
President Emmanuel Macron convened an emergency defence cabinet in Paris on Thursday to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's stated intent to acquire Greenland and the forceful crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran.
In an overnight message on X, Macron said a first group of French military personnel was already headed to Greenland to participate in an exercise organised by Denmark and Greenland, an overseas Danish territory.
The crisis meeting, confirmed by a French official, was scheduled to begin at 0700 GMT.
Allied nations, including Germany, Norway, and Sweden, have begun deploying troops to Greenland in a show of support to Copenhagen and Nuuk.
The deployment follows a high-stakes meeting between U.S., Danish, and Greenlandic officials, indicated that there were still fundamental, if not intractable, differences between how Washington, Copenhagen, and Nuuk see the island's future.
"At Denmark's request, I have decided that France will participate in the joint exercises organised by Denmark in Greenland," Macron said in his X post. "The first French military elements are already en route. Others will follow."
Those deploying to Greenland were mountain specialists, Olivier Poivre d'Arvor, France's ambassador to the Poles, told France Info. The first batch numbered about 15 and were helping prepare the exercise dubbed Operation Arctic Endurance, he said.
Macron is due to deliver a New Year’s address to the armed forces later on Thursday.
Reuters
World News
France
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
Donald Trump
Greenland
Iran
Next
Russia says concerned by NATO deployments in Greenland
Oil prices drop 3% after Trump comments on Iran
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:55
Macron warns of 'unprecedented' consequences if US takes Greenland: Government spokeswoman
World News
06:55
Macron warns of 'unprecedented' consequences if US takes Greenland: Government spokeswoman
0
World News
15:03
Germany to send troops to Greenland, coveted by Trump
World News
15:03
Germany to send troops to Greenland, coveted by Trump
0
Middle East News
2025-12-23
Netanyahu to discuss Iran, next phase of Gaza plan with Trump
Middle East News
2025-12-23
Netanyahu to discuss Iran, next phase of Gaza plan with Trump
0
World News
2025-11-22
Canada's Carney and France's Macron discuss Ukraine, Gaza on G20 sidelines
World News
2025-11-22
Canada's Carney and France's Macron discuss Ukraine, Gaza on G20 sidelines
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:39
Russia expels UK diplomat accused of being a spy
World News
06:39
Russia expels UK diplomat accused of being a spy
0
World News
06:29
Spain received 97 million foreign tourists last year, up 3.5% from 2024
World News
06:29
Spain received 97 million foreign tourists last year, up 3.5% from 2024
0
World News
06:21
Egypt receives 1 billion euros from EU as part of assistance package
World News
06:21
Egypt receives 1 billion euros from EU as part of assistance package
0
World News
03:54
ISS crew splashes down on Earth after medical evacuation: NASA video
World News
03:54
ISS crew splashes down on Earth after medical evacuation: NASA video
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:13
US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon
World News
12:13
US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-20
Over 137,000 expatriate Lebanese enrolled for 2026 Elections as registration closes at midnight
Lebanon News
2025-11-20
Over 137,000 expatriate Lebanese enrolled for 2026 Elections as registration closes at midnight
0
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon, Jordan reaffirm ties, sign 21 cooperation agreements
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon, Jordan reaffirm ties, sign 21 cooperation agreements
0
Middle East News
03:11
Iran protester not sentenced to death, won't face death penalty: Judiciary
Middle East News
03:11
Iran protester not sentenced to death, won't face death penalty: Judiciary
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
12:13
US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon
World News
12:13
US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon, Jordan reaffirm ties, sign 21 cooperation agreements
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon, Jordan reaffirm ties, sign 21 cooperation agreements
3
World News
10:09
US to suspend visa processing for 75 nations next week, Fox News reports
World News
10:09
US to suspend visa processing for 75 nations next week, Fox News reports
4
Lebanon News
07:45
Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45
Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon submits 2026 budget on time, spotlighting years of fiscal delays
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon submits 2026 budget on time, spotlighting years of fiscal delays
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel heightens alert as US weighs options for potential Iran strike
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel heightens alert as US weighs options for potential Iran strike
7
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches preparations for overseas parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches preparations for overseas parliamentary elections
8
Middle East News
10:56
US embassy in Saudi Arabia urges personnel to exercise 'increased caution'
Middle East News
10:56
US embassy in Saudi Arabia urges personnel to exercise 'increased caution'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More