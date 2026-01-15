Macron convenes emergency meeting to discuss Greenland, Iran

15-01-2026 | 03:42
Macron convenes emergency meeting to discuss Greenland, Iran
Macron convenes emergency meeting to discuss Greenland, Iran

President Emmanuel Macron convened an emergency defence cabinet in Paris on Thursday to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's stated intent to acquire Greenland and the forceful crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran.

In an overnight message on X, Macron said a first group of French military personnel was already headed to Greenland to participate in an exercise organised by Denmark and Greenland, an overseas Danish territory.

The crisis meeting, confirmed by a French official, was scheduled to begin at 0700 GMT.

Allied nations, including Germany, Norway, and Sweden, have begun deploying troops to Greenland in a show of support to Copenhagen and Nuuk.

The deployment follows a high-stakes meeting between U.S., Danish, and Greenlandic officials, indicated that there were still fundamental, if not intractable, differences between how Washington, Copenhagen, and Nuuk see the island's future.

"At Denmark's request, I have decided that France will participate in the joint exercises organised by Denmark in Greenland," Macron said in his X post. "The first French military elements are already en route. Others will follow."

Those deploying to Greenland were mountain specialists, Olivier Poivre d'Arvor, France's ambassador to the Poles, told France Info. The first batch numbered about 15 and were helping prepare the exercise dubbed Operation Arctic Endurance, he said.

Macron is due to deliver a New Year’s address to the armed forces later on Thursday.

Reuters

World News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Paris

Donald Trump

Greenland

Iran

