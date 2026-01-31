News
US envoy Witkoff reports 'constructive' Ukraine talks with Russia
World News
31-01-2026 | 12:23
US envoy Witkoff reports 'constructive' Ukraine talks with Russia
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said Saturday he held constructive talks with a Russian envoy as part of the U.S. drive to end the war in Ukraine.
"We are encouraged by this meeting that Russia is working toward securing peace in Ukraine," Witkoff posted on X after his talks with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, also attended the talks.
AFP
World News
United States
Israel
Steve Witkoff
Russia
Ukraine
