US envoy Witkoff reports 'constructive' Ukraine talks with Russia

31-01-2026 | 12:23
US envoy Witkoff reports 'constructive' Ukraine talks with Russia

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said Saturday he held constructive talks with a Russian envoy as part of the U.S. drive to end the war in Ukraine.

"We are encouraged by this meeting that Russia is working toward securing peace in Ukraine," Witkoff posted on X after his talks with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, also attended the talks.

AFP

World News

United States

Israel

Steve Witkoff

Russia

Ukraine

Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios
Ukraine reports mass power outages due to 'technical malfunction'
