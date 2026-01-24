US envoys Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff met with Putin for four hours in Moscow: US official

24-01-2026 | 12:10
US envoys Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff met with Putin for four hours in Moscow: US official
US envoys Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff met with Putin for four hours in Moscow: US official

U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for four hours in Moscow ahead of trilateral peace talks with Ukraine, a U.S. official said on Saturday.

They "met for just about four hours, and again, (a) very, very productive discussion, speaking about the final issues that are open," the official told a media call.


AFP
 

