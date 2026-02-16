News
Iran's foreign minister says he will meet IAEA director on Monday
Middle East News
16-02-2026 | 02:53
Iran's foreign minister says he will meet IAEA director on Monday
Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said he will meet with the director of the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Monday, the day before a second round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva.
Iran and the U.S. renewed negotiations earlier this month to tackle their decades-long dispute over Tehran's nuclear program and avert a new military confrontation as U.S. warships, including a second aircraft carrier, are deploying to the region.
"I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal. What is not on the table: submission before threats," Araghchi said on X.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Foreign
Minister
Abbas Araghchi
IAEA
Director
Next
Thirty four Australians released from Syrian camp holding IS-affiliated families
Israel wary as second round of Washington-Tehran nuclear talks approaches
Previous
