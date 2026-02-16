Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said he will meet with the director of the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Monday, the day before a second round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva.



Iran and the U.S. renewed negotiations earlier this month to tackle their decades-long dispute over Tehran's nuclear program and avert a new military confrontation as U.S. warships, including a second aircraft carrier, are deploying to the region.



"I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal. What is not on the table: submission before threats," Araghchi said on X.





Reuters