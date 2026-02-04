News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
TikTok extremely cooperative with EU's probe on Romania election, Commission spokesperson says
World News
04-02-2026 | 07:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
TikTok extremely cooperative with EU's probe on Romania election, Commission spokesperson says
Social media firm TikTok is "extremely cooperative" with the European Commission's ongoing investigation on potential interference in the 2024 Romanian elections, Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said on Wednesday.
"This also shows that when you want to engage with the Commission, we are very happy to engage with you. Tiktok is very cooperative. They have taken a number of measures," Regnier told reporters.
In December 2024, the European Union opened formal proceedings against social media firm TikTok over its suspected failure to limit election interference in the Romanian presidential vote.
Reuters
World News
TikTok
European Commission
Investigation
Romania
Elections
Next
Kremlin vows to act 'responsibly' after nuclear pact with US expires
Spain evacuates thousands as storm hits transport, schools
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-01-26
EU opens probe into Musk's Grok over sexual AI deepfakes
World News
2026-01-26
EU opens probe into Musk's Grok over sexual AI deepfakes
0
World News
2025-12-09
EU launches antitrust probe into Google's data use for AI
World News
2025-12-09
EU launches antitrust probe into Google's data use for AI
0
Middle East News
2025-11-17
Iraqi PM-led coalition tops Iraq election with 46 seats: Commission
Middle East News
2025-11-17
Iraqi PM-led coalition tops Iraq election with 46 seats: Commission
0
World News
2026-01-29
EU ministers approve new Iran sanctions after Tehran's crackdown on protests: EU diplomats
World News
2026-01-29
EU ministers approve new Iran sanctions after Tehran's crackdown on protests: EU diplomats
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:49
Rubio says any Russia nuclear deal should include China as New START expires
World News
10:49
Rubio says any Russia nuclear deal should include China as New START expires
0
Middle East News
10:45
Russia condemns Gaddafi's son killing, wants 'thorough investigation': Ministry
Middle East News
10:45
Russia condemns Gaddafi's son killing, wants 'thorough investigation': Ministry
0
World News
09:33
Trump administration says removing 700 immigration officers from Minnesota
World News
09:33
Trump administration says removing 700 immigration officers from Minnesota
0
Middle East News
08:40
Russia: Proposal to transfer uranium from Iran remains on the table
Middle East News
08:40
Russia: Proposal to transfer uranium from Iran remains on the table
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03
Five police officers injured in clashes at Gaza protest in Geneva
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03
Five police officers injured in clashes at Gaza protest in Geneva
0
Middle East News
10:45
Russia condemns Gaddafi's son killing, wants 'thorough investigation': Ministry
Middle East News
10:45
Russia condemns Gaddafi's son killing, wants 'thorough investigation': Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-25
Israeli fighter jets spotted over Baalbek and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-12-25
Israeli fighter jets spotted over Baalbek and southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-02
Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-02
Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:41
President Aoun condemns Israeli spraying of toxic chemicals over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:41
President Aoun condemns Israeli spraying of toxic chemicals over southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
07:19
Tests show Israeli army used banned herbicide near Blue Line — information obtained by LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19
Tests show Israeli army used banned herbicide near Blue Line — information obtained by LBCI
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement
4
Middle East News
08:35
Israeli military appoints Major General Ghassan Alian to oversee Druze affairs
Middle East News
08:35
Israeli military appoints Major General Ghassan Alian to oversee Druze affairs
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, PM Salam calls on Gulf partners to back reform efforts: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, PM Salam calls on Gulf partners to back reform efforts: The details
6
Lebanon News
08:12
Lebanon to file UN complaint over alleged Israeli use of toxic substances on farmland
Lebanon News
08:12
Lebanon to file UN complaint over alleged Israeli use of toxic substances on farmland
7
Middle East News
12:32
US military shoots down Iranian drone that approached aircraft carrier: Reuters
Middle East News
12:32
US military shoots down Iranian drone that approached aircraft carrier: Reuters
8
Middle East News
14:17
Netanyahu tells US envoy Iran 'cannot be trusted'
Middle East News
14:17
Netanyahu tells US envoy Iran 'cannot be trusted'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More