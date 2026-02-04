TikTok extremely cooperative with EU's probe on Romania election, Commission spokesperson says

World News
04-02-2026 | 07:26
TikTok extremely cooperative with EU's probe on Romania election, Commission spokesperson says
TikTok extremely cooperative with EU's probe on Romania election, Commission spokesperson says

Social media firm TikTok is "extremely cooperative" with the European Commission's ongoing investigation on potential interference in the 2024 Romanian elections, Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said on Wednesday.

"This also shows that when you want to engage with the Commission, we are very happy to engage with you. Tiktok is very cooperative. They have taken a number of measures," Regnier told reporters.

In December 2024, the European Union opened formal proceedings against social media firm TikTok over its suspected failure to limit election interference in the Romanian presidential vote.

Reuters
 

