Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

The United Arab Emirates will host "trilateral" talks on the Ukraine war this week with Ukrainian, U.S., and Russian officials, President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested on Thursday.



The Ukrainian leader did not elaborate on the format of the talks or whether Ukrainian and Russian officials would negotiate directly, and his office did not respond to requests to clarify.



"It will be the first trilateral meeting in the Emirates. It will be tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," Zelensky said following his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, adding: "Russians have to be ready for compromises."



AFP



