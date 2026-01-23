US withdraws from the World Health Organisation

The United States has officially left the World Health Organisation after a year of warnings that doing so would hurt public health in the U.S. and globally, saying its decision reflected failures in the U.N. health agency's management of the Covid-19 pandemic.



U.S. President Donald Trump gave notice the U.S. would quit the organisation on the first day of his presidency in 2025, via an executive order.



According to a press release from the U.S. Health and State Departments, the U.S. will only work with the WHO in a limited fashion in order to effectuate the withdrawal.



"We have no plans to participate as an observer, and we have no plans of rejoining," a senior government health official said.



The U.S. said it plans to work directly with other countries - rather than through an international organisation - on disease surveillance and other public health priorities.



AFP