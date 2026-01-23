US withdraws from the World Health Organisation

World News
23-01-2026 | 03:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US withdraws from the World Health Organisation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US withdraws from the World Health Organisation

The United States has officially left the World Health Organisation after a year of warnings that doing so would hurt public health in the U.S. and globally, saying its decision reflected failures in the U.N. health agency's management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

U.S. President Donald Trump gave notice the U.S. would quit the organisation on the first day of his presidency in 2025, via an executive order.

According to a press release from the U.S. Health and State Departments, the U.S. will only work with the WHO in a limited fashion in order to effectuate the withdrawal.

"We have no plans to participate as an observer, and we have no plans of rejoining," a senior government health official said.

The U.S. said it plans to work directly with other countries - rather than through an international organisation - on disease surveillance and other public health priorities.

AFP

World News

withdraws

World

Health

Organisation

LBCI Next
Negotiations with US on Greenland to start 'fairly quickly': Danish FM
Trump withdraws invite for Canada's Carney to join 'Board of Peace'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-03

Iraq can disarm factions only when the US withdraws, PM tells Reuters

LBCI
World News
2026-01-22

US set to quit World Health Organization

LBCI
World News
2026-01-13

US withdrawal from WHO makes country, world 'unsafe': WHO chief

LBCI
World News
2025-12-10

M23 advance in DRC a 'middle finger' from Rwanda to the US: Burundi Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:56

France PM survives no-confidence vote over forced budget

LBCI
World News
04:53

Kremlin says Kyiv must pull out of Donbas for any deal to end war

LBCI
World News
04:05

Danish PM to meet with Greenland counterpart in Nuuk

LBCI
World News
03:38

Negotiations with US on Greenland to start 'fairly quickly': Danish FM

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Beirut Port explosion victims’ families protest at Customs building: Gracia Azzi appointment a blatant insult to victims’ blood

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24

Talks, promises, and no progress—Can Lebanon ever seal a real deal with the IMF?

LBCI
World News
03:20

Trump withdraws invite for Canada's Carney to join 'Board of Peace'

LBCI
World News
2025-10-19

Chainsaw-wielding robbers flee Louvre with jewelry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

On high alert: Israel braces for potential US strike on Iran and Hezbollah’s possible response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Protests deliver rare political message: What is Hezbollah signaling to the presidency?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

IMF chief praises Lebanon’s reform efforts in talks with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Elysee Palace sources to LBCI: France's Macron to meet Lebanese PM Salam on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Gunfire heard, two grenades thrown in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Regional order: Israeli strikes expose limits of diplomacy in Lebanon under Trump-era policies

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:15

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Beirut Port explosion victims’ families protest at Customs building: Gracia Azzi appointment a blatant insult to victims’ blood

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More