US withdrawal from WHO makes country, world 'unsafe': WHO chief

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief warned Tuesday that the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the U.N. health agency was dangerous for the United States and the rest of the world alike.



With the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO officially due to take effect next week, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that the move is "a loss for the United States and it's also a loss for the rest of the world," adding that it "makes the US unsafe... and makes the rest of the world unsafe."





AFP