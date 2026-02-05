Talks between US, Russian and Ukrainian teams in Abu Dhabi 'not easy': Zelensky

Negotiations between Ukrainian, Russian and U.S. teams in Abu Dhabi have not been easy, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday, adding Kyiv wanted to see faster steps towards ending Russia's invasion.



"It is certainly not easy, but Ukraine has been and will remain as constructive as possible," Zelensky told a press conference in Kyiv alongside Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, adding: "We want faster results."



AFP