Ukraine says Russia launched one missile, over 100 drones overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with over 100 drones and one missile, Kyiv's air force said Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said Moscow agreed to halt attacks on the capital and other cities.



"On the night of January 30 (from 6:00 pm on January 29), the enemy launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Voronezh region, as well as 111 strike drones," Ukraine's air force said.





AFP