Russia launched 420 drones, 39 missiles at Ukraine: Zelensky

26-02-2026 | 03:24
Russia launched 420 drones, 39 missiles at Ukraine: Zelensky
Russia launched 420 drones, 39 missiles at Ukraine: Zelensky

Russian forces launched 420 drones and 39 missiles at Ukraine overnight, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday, in attacks that damaged energy infrastructure hours before Ukrainian and US officials were to meet in Geneva for talks.

"Last night, Russia once again waged war on critical infrastructure and ordinary residential buildings," Zelensky said, adding that dozens were wounded in attacks across eight regions, with gas infrastructure and substations targeted in several areas, including outside Kyiv.

AFP

