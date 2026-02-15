Albanian PM says he will attend US 'Board of Peace' meeting

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama will travel to Washington next week to join the first meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace", he told a podcast on Sunday.



"I will be in Washington for the official creation of the peace council and the launch of the activities of this council," Rama said in an interview with Albanian podcast Flasim.



The board, of which Trump is the chairman, was originally intended to oversee the rebuilding of the Gaza Strip after two years of the Israel-Hamas war, but its charter appears to extend beyond the Palestinian territory.



AFP