All Polish citizens in Iran 'must leave immediately:’ PM

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called for all Polish citizens to leave Iran at a press conference on Thursday, after U.S. President Donald Trump again hinted at military action against the Islamic Republic.



"Everyone who is still in Iran must leave immediately, and under no circumstances should anyone plan to travel to that country," he said, adding that "the possibility of heated conflict is very real, and in a few, a dozen or several dozen hours, evacuation may no longer be an option."



AFP



