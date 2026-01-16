Russian forces capture two villages in eastern Ukraine: Defense ministry

16-01-2026 | 05:12
Russian forces capture two villages in eastern Ukraine: Defense ministry
Russian forces capture two villages in eastern Ukraine: Defense ministry

Russian troops took control of the village of Zakitne in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and Olenokostiantynivka in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report.



Reuters
 

