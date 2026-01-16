News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russian forces capture two villages in eastern Ukraine: Defense ministry
World News
16-01-2026 | 05:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian forces capture two villages in eastern Ukraine: Defense ministry
Russian troops took control of the village of Zakitne in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and Olenokostiantynivka in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Forces
Villages
Ukraine
Defense
Ministry
Next
South Africa probes Iran's role in BRICS+ naval drills
Ukraine has fuel reserves for more than 20 days: Energy minister
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-17
Russia says seized three more villages across eastern Ukraine
World News
2025-11-17
Russia says seized three more villages across eastern Ukraine
0
World News
2025-11-29
Russian strikes cut power to over 600,000 in Ukraine: Ministry
World News
2025-11-29
Russian strikes cut power to over 600,000 in Ukraine: Ministry
0
World News
2025-12-11
US proposing no-troop 'free economic zone' in eastern Ukraine: Zelensky
World News
2025-12-11
US proposing no-troop 'free economic zone' in eastern Ukraine: Zelensky
0
World News
2025-10-24
Russia says captured four more villages in east Ukraine
World News
2025-10-24
Russia says captured four more villages in east Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:48
Trump says may slap tariffs on nations that don't back his Greenland plans
World News
10:48
Trump says may slap tariffs on nations that don't back his Greenland plans
0
World News
10:41
Kyiv schools closed until February after Russia energy strikes: Mayor
World News
10:41
Kyiv schools closed until February after Russia energy strikes: Mayor
0
World News
10:27
First post-Maduro migrant deportation flight lands in Venezuela: AFP
World News
10:27
First post-Maduro migrant deportation flight lands in Venezuela: AFP
0
World News
09:11
UK PM has 'no plan' to hold talks with Putin: Spokesperson
World News
09:11
UK PM has 'no plan' to hold talks with Putin: Spokesperson
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-30
Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators
Lebanon News
2025-09-30
Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators
0
Middle East News
2025-11-28
Tunisia calls EU parliament rights resolution 'blatant interference'
Middle East News
2025-11-28
Tunisia calls EU parliament rights resolution 'blatant interference'
0
Middle East News
09:08
Gaza governance committee holds first meeting in Cairo: Egypt state-linked media
Middle East News
09:08
Gaza governance committee holds first meeting in Cairo: Egypt state-linked media
0
World News
04:48
Putin and Netanyahu discuss Iran by phone, Kremlin says
World News
04:48
Putin and Netanyahu discuss Iran by phone, Kremlin says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Security upgrades: Beirut Port modernization draws US attention
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Security upgrades: Beirut Port modernization draws US attention
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beirut Wings scandal: Unlicensed instructors and falsified flight records raise safety concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beirut Wings scandal: Unlicensed instructors and falsified flight records raise safety concerns
3
Lebanon News
11:21
Lebanon charges four with alleged Mossad ties and kidnapping of retired officer
Lebanon News
11:21
Lebanon charges four with alleged Mossad ties and kidnapping of retired officer
4
Lebanon News
02:20
UNIFIL patrol threatened near Odaisseh after explosive device found, drone drops grenade
Lebanon News
02:20
UNIFIL patrol threatened near Odaisseh after explosive device found, drone drops grenade
5
Lebanon News
06:03
Finance, energy ministers say World Bank backing boosts Lebanon's power sector reforms
Lebanon News
06:03
Finance, energy ministers say World Bank backing boosts Lebanon's power sector reforms
6
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Trump cools war fears as region braces for escalation: Is Iran really getting a ‘second chance’?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Trump cools war fears as region braces for escalation: Is Iran really getting a ‘second chance’?
8
Lebanon News
04:03
Lebanese President Aoun chairs security meeting
Lebanon News
04:03
Lebanese President Aoun chairs security meeting
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More