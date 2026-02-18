News
Trump warns Britain not to 'give away' base as US mulls Iran attack
World News
18-02-2026 | 14:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump warns Britain not to 'give away' base as US mulls Iran attack
U.S. President Donald Trump, shifting his tone again, warned Britain on Wednesday not to "give away" a key Indian Ocean base, saying it would be vital if the United States attacks Iran.
"DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, hours after the State Department again supported Britain's deal to return the Chagos Islands to Mauritius and lease the land for the base.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Britain
Indian Ocean
Iran
Diego Garcia
Learn More