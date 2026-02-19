Trump says US to give $10 bn to new 'Board of Peace'

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced $10 billion in U.S. funding for the "Board of Peace," his Gaza stability push that has largely been snubbed by the Western democracies that normally back Washington's initiatives.



"I want to let you know that the United States is going to make a contribution of $10 billion to the Board of Peace," he told its inaugural meeting, which gathered around two dozen world leaders and senior officials, including several of Trump's authoritarian-leaning allies.





AFP