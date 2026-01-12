News
Trump says he will talk to Musk about restoring internet in Iran
World News
12-01-2026 | 07:44
Trump says he will talk to Musk about restoring internet in Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he plans to speak with billionaire Elon Musk about restoring internet in Iran, where authorities have blacked out services for four days amid ongoing anti-government protests.
"He's very good at that kind of thing, he's got a very good company," Trump told reporters in response to a question about whether he would engage with Musk's SpaceX company, which offers a satellite internet service called Starlink that has been used in Iran.
Musk and SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
World News
Trump
US
Elon Musk
Internet
Iran
